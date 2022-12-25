Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale rubbished the allegations of rape on the pretext of marriage by a woman, and accused her of "blackmailing" him.

While addressing a press conference, the Eknath Shinde faction leader said "The lady who accused me, her brother is herself in jail in a murder case, her mother has a criminal background, and her brother is a drug peddler, and her sister is working as a bar girl. She has connections with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and even Pakistan."

He further alleged that she has been blackmailing him using 'fake' social media accounts.

"Once I stopped giving money to her, she started blackmailing me. She has created a fake account on Twitter and other social media platforms and was accessing them from Dubai. I have also informed Uddhav Thackeray as well about that lady's background," he further said. (ANI)

