New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief again.

According to sources, Gehlot raised the demand in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held today. Youth Congress president Srinivas BV also backed Gehlot's suggestion and said that AICC should call a virtual session and make Rahul party chief.

However, when asked about Gehlot's demand, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the issue was not discussed.

"The CWC meeting was called to discuss COVID-19 situation, India-China faceoff and hike in petrol and diesel prices. Nothing was discussed on this matter."

Gandhi, who took over as Congress president in 2017, resigned from the post following massive defeat of the party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

After his resignation and months of limbo, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was elected as Congress interim president by the CWC. (ANI)

