New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery, after he was found to be suffering from Covid-19.

"Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Shah said on his Twitter handle that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

