Indore, May 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced the roll out of the Centre's 'Rahveer Yojana' aimed at saving the lives of people injured in road accidents, which promises a Rs 25,000 reward to good samaritans who rush the accident victims to hospitals.

This decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the iconic Rajwada Palace in Indore.

"We have decided to implement the 'Rahveer Yojana' to save the lives of people injured in road accidents. If a person takes the injured people in a road accident to a hospital or primary health centre, he will be given a reward of Rs 25,000 by the government under this scheme," State Parliamentary Affairs Minister and cabinet spokesman, Kailash Vijayvargiya, told reporters.

He said the government will instruct the police not to harass the people who rush the injured people to hospitals, in the name of interrogation.

Officials pointed out a provision in the 'Rahveer Yojana' of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways wherein if a citizen admits person injured in a road accident to the hospital in 'golden-hour' (first one hour) and his life is saved, then he will be given a reward of Rs 25,000, which was earlier Rs 5,000.

Vijayvargiya said the state cabinet has decided to implement development works centred on the legacy of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga. A provision of Rs 2,100 crore has been made.

"These development works related to Sanatan Dharma and culture will promote religious tourism in Omkareshwar," he said.

Vijayvargiya said the cabinet has also approved about Rs 773 crore to increase the capacity of Indore's Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, under which this hospital will be equipped with modern

facilities.

He said the state government has decided to restart the "Mukhyamantri Urban Sanitation Program", under which urban bodies will be financed in the field of cleanliness, to expedite "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan".

"A provision of Rs 277 crore has been made for the first phase of the Chief Minister Urban Sanitation Program. Later, its budget will be increased," he added.

Vijayvargiya further said the government has decided to launch a skills development programme with a provision of Rs 100 crore in honour of Devi Ahilyabai, the ruler of the former Holkar dynasty of Indore.

The cabinet has also decided to set up the Metropolitan Authority for planned development around Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

"These authorities, headed by the Chief Minister, will work with the help of local bodies and public representatives on subjects like traffic, drinking water, agriculture etc," Vijayvargiya added.

He said housing facilities will be developed for women workers in all the industrial areas of Madhya Pradesh.

The council of ministers also decided to organise "Agriculture-Industry Conclave" between May 26 and 28 in Narsinghpur, in which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar would take part as the chief guest.

