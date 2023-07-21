Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP has decided to not celebrate Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fandanvis' birthday on Saturday in view of the Irshalwadi landslide incident.

Instead, BJP has instructed its party workers to observe Sewa Diwas tomorrow and help people in distress due to heavy rains, landslides and floods etc. No one to put any celebratory or congratulatory posters banners etc, all party workers have been instructed.

In response to the Irshalwadi landslide tragedy, which left as many as 16 persons dead and numerous others injured, Maharashtra BJP President, Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the decision not to organise any celebration on DCM Devendra Fandanvis' birthday on Saturday.

State BJP chief has instead instructed party workers to observe Sewa Diwas and help the people afflicted by the flooding, landslides, and heavy rains. Additionally, Bawankule instructed all the party workers not to display any celebratory or congratulatory banners, posters, or other signs of commemoration.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule further said that starting tomorrow, the party will appoint 50,000 "Patient Friends" to assist those seeking medical care in the upcoming year.

"Each of the 28,000 villages will have a designated patient friend, and in cities, each ward will have one appointed patient friend," he said.

Meanwhile, four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and some other volunteers were conducting a manual search in Maharashtra's landslide-hit Raigad district.

Officials informed about the relief operation and said that rescue work is under process.

Earlier in the day, at least 16 people were reported to have been killed in a major landslide that hit Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad due to torrential rains on Wednesday night.

"16 killed and several people injured in the landslide. The NDRF team is present at the spot. Search and rescue operation underway," the NDRF said.

Earlier on Thursday, around 13 people including one rescuer, were reported killed after the landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

