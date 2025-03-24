Vatva (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): A gantry fell in the Geratpur-Vatva of Ahmedabad division during the construction of the ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

According to the information, the incident happened at 11:00 pm on Sunday when a segmental launching gantry used for the construction of viaduct was returning after completing the launching of the concrete girder. While the gantry was returning it skidded and fell.

The incident affected the adjoining railway line in the vicinity, and senior NHSRCL officials, along with police and fire services officials, are already at the site monitoring the situation.

"On 23/03/2025, around 11 PM, one of the Segmental Launching gantry used for viaduct construction in Vatva (near Ahmedabad) was retracting after completing launching of concrete girder. It accidentally skid from its position. This has affected the adjoining railway line in the vicinity. Senior NHSRCL officials are already at site along with police and fire services officials monitoring the situation. No casualties have been reported. There has been no damage to the structure erected. More details will follow", Sushma Gaur, NHSRCL spokesperson, said in her statement.

No casualties have been reported. There has been no damage to the structure erected. After the incident, train number 09410 Ekta Nagar - Ahmedabad Heritage special train was terminated at the Kanjari Boriyavi junction.

Due to the fall of the NHSRCL girder in the Geratpur-Vatva section of the Ahmedabad division, there was a breakdown on km 484/34 down the line on March 23 at 10:15 pm, due to which the train down the line was affected.

The Accident Relief Train (ART) was dispatched immediately, and rail traffic from Geratpur to Vatva yard started. Meanwhile, the rail traffic on the single line has been affected, and its traffic is running on the up line. (ANI)

