New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) RailTel has achieved its highest ever consolidated income of Rs 1,628 crore in financial year 2021-22, registering a growth of 15 per cent over consolidated income of Rs 1,411 crore in FY 20-21, the rail PSU said in a statement on Wednesday.

With this, RailTel has posted a profit before tax amounting to Rs 281 crore and profit after tax of Rs 209 cr during the Financial Year 21-22 on consolidated basis, the PSU said in its 132nd board meeting held on Tuesday

Talking about the future prospects of the company, Aruna Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel said, "We currently have a very healthy order book of around Rs 5,800 crore and we have been winning multi crore orders consistently through competitive biddings as well. We are focused on getting more business and with covid situation slowly normalizing and expecting ease of semiconductor chip shortage, a guidance of 20% growth in the topline is what we are aiming at for FY 23. We are also determined on delivering these orders on time to ensure customer satisfaction."

RailTel, a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country.

