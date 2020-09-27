New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Indian Railways has generated 10,66,246 man-days of work till September 25 under Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan in 6 States including Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and around 164 Railway infrastructure projects are being executed in these states.

According to the Ministry of Railways, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is closely monitoring the progress made in these projects and generation of work opportunities for the migrant labours of these states under this scheme.

"Till 25 September 2020, 12,276 workers have been engaged in this Abhiyaan and the payment of Rs 2,190.7 crores has been released to the contractors for the projects being implemented," the ministry said.

The Railway has appointed nodal officers in each district as well as in the States to establish close coordination is with the State government.

Under the scheme, a number of Railway works are being executed like construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, development & cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, repair and widening of existing railway embankments/cuttings, plantation of trees at the extreme boundary of railway land and protection works of existing embankments/ cuttings/bridges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched massive employment -cum- rural public works campaign named Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to empower and provide livelihood opportunities in areas/ villages witnessing a large number of returnee migrant workers affected by the devastating COVID-19 on June 20.

He announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 crores would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

"This Abhiyaan of 125 days, is being undertaken in mission mode and involves focused implementation of 25 categories of works/ activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. Public works is being undertaken during this campaign will have a resource envelope of Rs. 50,000 crores," the ministry said.

It said that the Abhiyaan is a convergent effort between 12 different Ministries/Departments, namely Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture, to expedite implementation of 25 public infrastructure works and works relating to augmentation of livelihood opportunities. (ANI)

