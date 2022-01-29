New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Ministry of Labour has recognised railway godown workers by allowing them to register on the e-SHRAM portal.

Railway godown workers are classified as warehouse workers and registration on the portal is based on the National Classification of Occupation. The list on the e-SHRAM portal was recently revised and now contains about 400 occupations.

The current list already has 'warehouse worker' as an occupation. However, for the convenience of railway godown workers, the occupation 'warehouse worker' has been modified as 'warehouse worker/railway godown workers'. Now the godown workers can register under the occupation.

"An identity is the most important thing in a human's life. The Ministry of Labour, Government of India has led our mall godam workers to a new direction in life by giving them the identity.

"Today, the workers of Railway Mall Godown Shramik Union are seeing a new ray of hope. Though all our demands are yet to be met, some are being considered by the ministry, for which we are working with more enthusiasm," workers' spokesperson Parimal Kanti Mondal said.

