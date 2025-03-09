Railway security personnel rescues a woman from being dragged by a moving train at Borivali station (Photo Credits: X/@RailMinIndia)

Mumbai, March 9: A railway security personnel rescued a woman commuter who was being dragged by a moving train at Mumbai's Borivali railway station after she lost her balance and fell while attempting to alight.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Railways shared a video of the incident and urged commuters not to board or alight from moving trains. Mumbai: Alert RPF Personnel Saves Man's Life Who Fell on Platform While Boarding Train at Andheri Station, Video Surfaces.

Security Personnel Rescues Woman Dragged by Moving Train

"At Borivali railway station in Maharashtra, a woman lost her balance and fell while getting down from a moving train. The railway security personnel present there acted promptly and saved her," the post further stated. Further details are awaited.

