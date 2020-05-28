2020 Datsun Redi-GO Facelift BS6 Launched; Price in India Starts at Rs 2.83 Lakh

2020 Datsun Redi-GO Facelift BS6 (Photo Credits: Datsun)

Datsun India on Thursday officially announced the launch of the highly awaited 2020 Datsun Redi-GO facelift in the country. Launched with at a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the facelifted Datsun Redi-GO entry-level car is offered in four trims - D, A, T & T(O). The newly launched Datsun Redi-GO facelift takes on the rivals like Maruti Suzuki Alto and Renault Kwid. The company is offering the Redi-GO facelift in four variant and three engine-gearbox combinations. The company has also started taking bookings for the small car online as well as offline with a token amount of Rs 5,000. The facelifted Datsun Redi-GO has received substantial cosmetic updates inside out while the mechanical front has remained unchanged.

Visually, the Datsun Redi-GO facelift now comes with a newly designed grille upfront featuring chrome surround. The small car is also loaded with revised slimmer headlights, longer L-shaped DRLs, and tweaked front bumper with segment-first LED fog lamps and two-tone wheel covers, signature tail lamps. The car comes in six exterior colour options - Vivid Blue, Sandstone Brown, Blade Silver, Opal White, Fire Red & Bronze Grey.

On the inside, the cabin is also extensively upgraded with new features and equipment. It is loaded with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The entry-level hatchback gets a rearview camera for parking, wherein the infotainment system doubles up as a display. The interior is highlighted by new grey and silver inserts, two-tone fabric seat covers and new door trim.

— DatsunIndia (@DatsunIndia) May 28, 2020

Under the hood, the car comes powered by BS6-compliant petrol engines - 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre with I-SAT technology. The former is capable of making 53.6 bhp & 72Nm of power figures whereas the latter churns out 67 bhp & 91 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional 5-speed AMT unit for the 1.0-litre version. As far as the mileage is concerned, the 0.8-litre variant returns fuel economy of 20.71 kmpl. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre version returns 21.7 kmpl and 22 kmpl for the manual and AMT variants.

Here are the variant wise prices of the Datsun Redi-Go facelift -