Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India],July 28 (ANI): Within three hours of the request made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issued an order on Friday to provide stoppage of the Jammu Mail Train No. 14033/14034 at "Chhan Rorian". The request was made in view of the road traffic disruption due to a damaged bridge on Tarnah Nallah along NH-4 in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jitendra Singh termed the Railway’s decision “as a striking example of the sensitivity of the Narendra Modi government towards people’s genuine concerns”.

Also Read | Congress Likely To Shift to Its New Six-Storey Building on Birth Anniversary of Former PM Indira Gandhi on November 19.

"A striking example of the sensitivity with which PM Sh@NarendraModi's government responds to people's genuine concerns! Within 3 hours of the request made, orders have been issued for the stoppage of the Jammu Mail Train No. 14033/14034 at "Chhan Rorian", in view of the road traffic disruption due to damaged bridge on Tarnah Nallah along NH-4 in district #Kathua of J&K," Singh tweeted.

"Since the people of the region are facing gross inconvenience, the decision to order Railway to stop at Chhan Rorian, even though temporarily for the time being, will go a long way in mitigating their suffering till the damaged road bridge is restored," Sing said in a letter.“May I also mention here for your kind reference that the Jammu Mail Train stop at this same station of `Chhan Rorian’ existed earlier also before the onset of COVID pandemic," he further added.Union Minister Jitendra Singh thanked Vaishnaw for the prompt action. Notably, the bridge got damaged due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the area. (ANI)

Also Read | African Leaders Urge Putin to Consider Ukraine Peace Plan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)