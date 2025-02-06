New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Railway Board has revised the divisional jurisdiction of the proposed South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone, undertaking several territorial rationalisation between the two existing South Central and East Coast zones.

A letter by the board said that the Cabinet's decision of February 2019 has been partially modified and four divisions -- Visakhapatnam (Truncated Waltair), Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal -- have now been proposed to be under SCoR.

On February 28, 2019, the Cabinet had decided to create a new railway zone, SCoR, with Vijayawada (re-organised), Guntur, and Guntakal as divisions.

At present, there are two railway zones - the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Zone with three divisions - Waltair, Khurda Road, and Sambalpur -- and the South Central Railway (SCR) with six divisions -- Vijaywada, Guntur, Guntkal, Hyderabad, Nanded, and Secunderabad.

The SCoR has been proposed to be created by modifying the jurisdiction of several divisions under these two zones.

The board's recent letter said it divided Waltair division in two parts - one has been renamed Visakhapatnam division, while the other Rayagada.

"Waltair Division to be retained in truncated form and renamed as Visakhapatnam division," a board's letter dated January 10, 2025, said.

It added, "One part of Waltair division, comprising approximately of the sections between stations Palasa - Visakhapatnam - Duvvada, Kuneru - Vizianagaram, Naupada Jn - Paralakhemundi, Bobbili Jn. Salur, Simhachalam North Duvvada bypass, Vadalapudi Duvvada and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Jaggayapalem (around 410 Km), will be retained as Waltair division under new South Coast Railway. It would be renamed as Visakhapatnam division."

The other part of Waltair division, comprising the sections between stations Kottavalasa Bacheli/Kirandul, Kuneru - Theruvali Jn, Singapur Rd.- Koraput Jn and Paralakhemundi -Gunpur (around 680 Km), will be converted into a new division with headquarter at Rayagada under East Coast Railway.

According to the board's letter, under the new arrangements, after the SCoR formation, SCR will be left with three divisions - Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Nanded, ECoR will have Khurda Road, Sambalpur, Rayagada (New Divison).

"The exact territorial jurisdictions to be decided after preparation of revised DPR which will take into account the above changes," the board said.

Besides, the Railway Board has also made three jurisdictional changes between SCR and proposed SCoR.

According to these changes, Raichur to Wadi section (108 Km) may be transferred from Guntakal division of proposed SCoR to Secunderabad division of SCR.

The change is being made to avoid Wadi becoming an interchange point between three railways (SCR, SCOR and CR) potentially creating a major operational bottleneck.

It will also "ensure movement of coal rakes through Secunderabad division for 2 major thermal power plants at Yadlapur and Yermaras in Raichur -Wadi section."

The letter further read, "Vishnupuram to Pagadipili & Vishnupuram to Janpahad(142 Km) may be transferred from Guntur division of proposed SCoR to Secundrabad division of SCR to ensure seamless coal movement from Singareni area to Vishnupuram, to cater new thermal power plant at Yadadri."

It added, "Kondaipalli to Motumari section (46 Km) may be transferred from Secundrabad division of SCR to Vijayawada division of proposed SCoR to avoid N. Tata Rao power plant and Rayanapadu workshop at zonal interchange boundary."

The board has requested the Officer on Special Duty, SCoR, Visakhapatnam to prepare the revised Detrailed Project Report based on the changes suggested in the letter and furnish it urgently.

