New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Northern Railway on Monday suspended a guard after he was found drunk on duty and was unable to perform his duties on the Delhi-Saharanpur passenger train, officials said.

The guard was removed from the train and in that process, it was delayed for about 40 minutes at Alawalpur Halt in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

“The culprit guard was suspended immediately. Disciplinary proceedings are underway and stern action will be taken in due course,” Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, NR, said.

Passengers shared a video of the guard on social media in which he can be seen lying on the floor of the train driver's cabin in a state of inebriation.

When the train halted for over 30 minutes, passengers approached the driver to know the reason for the delay and found the guard in a drunken state. Many of them shot videos and posted online.

“Railways has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to safety. Prima facie, the guard has violated the safety norm by consuming liquor on duty. Officials are looking into it. A severe punishment will be awarded to him soon," Upadhyay said.

