Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Central Railway's Solapur Division announced on Sunday the operation of special weekend trains between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru Cantonment, aimed at providing passengers with convenient travel options, as per the release.

According to the release, Train No. 06208, the Kalaburagi - Bengaluru Cantonment Special, will depart from Kalaburagi at 09:35 hrs every Sunday from November 23 to December 28, reaching Bengaluru Cantonment at 20:30 hrs on the same day.

In the reverse direction, Train No. 06207, the Bengaluru Cantonment - Kalaburagi Special, will leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 19:20 hrs every Saturday from November 22 to December 27, arriving at Kalaburagi at 07:30 hrs the following day. Each service will run six trips during the period.

The trains will stop at key stations, including Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, and Shahabad. Both trains will comprise 20 Sleeper Class coaches and 2 Second Class Luggage-cum-Divyangjan coaches, making a total of 22 coaches.

Reservations for these special trains, subject to special charges, are available at all computerised reservation centres and through the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website at www.irctc.co.in. Passengers opting for unreserved coaches can book tickets at station counters or via the UTS app.

The release stated that authorities have urged travellers to carry valid tickets to avoid inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways' freight performance continues to strengthen India's economic backbone, with cumulative loading this year crossing the 1-billion-tonne mark - reaching 1020 Million Tonnes (MT) as of 19 November, according to the Ministry of Railways.

This milestone reflects broad-based support from key sectors, with coal remaining the largest contributor at 505 MT, followed by iron ore (115 MT), cement (92 MT), container traffic (59 MT), pig iron & finished steel (47 MT), fertilisers (42 MT), mineral oil (32 MT), foodgrains (30 MT), raw materials for steel plants (approx. 20 MT), and balance-other-goods (74 MT). Daily loading continues to hold strong at around 4.4 MT, higher than 4.2 MT last year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and sustained demand. (ANI)

