Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a break from the summer heat as light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and even snowfall in higher altitudes are predicted over the next week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the lower and mid-hill districts of the state, warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Speaking to ANI, Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, said light rainfall was recorded in three districts and more will continue across Himachal.

"Light rainfall was recorded in Kinnaur district, and in parts of Shimla and Sirmaur districts over the past 24 hours. Yesterday evening's forecast indicated this activity, and it has played out as expected." Shobhit said.

"Over the same period, Una district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 38.6°C, while the temperature in Shimla stood at 15.5°C. Despite the onset of this weather system, Katiyar noted that "temperatures in some regions are still 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal." He said.

From May 1, rainfall activity is expected to begin across several districts. This pattern of intermittent rain is likely to persist for the next 5 to 7 days, resulting in a temperature drop of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. The forecast brings much-needed relief from the heat, particularly for the mid-hill and low-lying regions of the state.

"Thunderstorm and lightning activity will be more prominent in the mid and lower hills, accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/h. This activity will intensify on May 4 and 5, potentially bringing moderate rainfall and stronger winds in some areas, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 to 50 km/h." He said.

The current weather changes are due to a combined effect of a western disturbance and local atmospheric formations, he added. Most districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during this period, with overcast skies likely to dominate.

"There is very little chance of clear sunshine over the next 5 to 6 days. Strong winds are likely in the mid and lower hills, especially during thunderstorm events," Katiyar warned. In higher reaches such as Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, daytime wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 km/h," Katiyar added.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, which is valid for lowland and mid-hill regions over the next 5 to 7 days.

"People should avoid open spaces during thunderstorms and lightning activity. It is also advised to stay away from electrical appliances and power lines during such weather events," cautioned Katiyar.

In Shimla city, overcast conditions are expected to persist for the next four days, with intermittent light rain across the district. (ANI)

