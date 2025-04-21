Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): As forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed a spell of rain, hailstorm, and strong winds over the past 24 hours. While the weather turned turbulent briefly, so far, no damage or loss has been reported from any region.

In the state capital, Shimla, the fresh rain and mild hailstorm brought a refreshing change in the weather, making it even more pleasant. For residents, orchardists, and farmers, this unexpected rainfall came as a welcome relief, while for tourists, it added a magical touch to their visit.

Also Read | Kushinagar Road Accident: 5 Killed As Speeding Car Returning From Wedding Ceremony Crashes Into Tree in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The recent showers have significantly enhanced the beauty of Shimla, drawing tourists who are enjoying the cool and comfortable climate.

Subhash, a tourist from Nepal, expressed his delight over the weather conditions.

Also Read | AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025 Date and Time: BSEAP Likely To Declare Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam Results on This Day at bse.ap.gov.in, Know Time and Other Details.

"We reached Shimla last evening. Initially, it felt a bit hot while arriving, but by night and the next morning, light rain and hail turned the weather beautiful and pleasant," said Subhash.

Sharing his joy, he said that post rain the weather has become pleasant and gives a sense of being in heaven .

"This is such a wonderful place. We are truly enjoying our time here. It feels like we've reached heaven," he said.

He described the light morning showers and hail as an enchanting experience that made the surroundings even more breathtaking.

"It's so much fun. The weather after the early morning rain and hailstorm looks even more beautiful now," Subhash said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Una in the next one to two hours.

Earlier today, RMC predicted light to moderate rainfall across Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts in the early hours, with certain areas likely to witness intense weather conditions, including thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)