New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Heavy Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday, causing waterlogging at several places.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain at most places and moderate rain at isolated places.

The IMD said, "Generally cloudy sky. Light rain at most places and moderate rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning, is likely to occur over Delhi today."

The IMD has predicted very light to light to moderate rain in the national capital for the next seven days until August 3.

"The low-Pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh & adjoining east Rajasthan persisted over the same region at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 28th July, 2025. The associated cyclonic circulation extended upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists," the weather department said.

The IMD stated that there was no significant change in maximum temperatures and minimum temperatures over Delhi in the past 24 hours. The minimum temperatures ranged from 27 to 29°C, and the maximum temperatures ranged from 35 to 36 °C.

Earlier, the National Capital woke up to moderate rainfall on the morning of July 23, and several parts witnessed waterlogging. Commuters experienced traffic congestion at ITO in New Delhi due to heavy rainfall. (ANI)

