New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Rain lashed parts of Delhi, including Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, and the Minto Bridge area on Thursday morning, a day after heavy rainfall in the national capital.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for Thursday morning in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Also Read | Will AI Take Away Your Job? Microsoft Study Identifies 40 Jobs AI Will Replace and 40 That Remain Safe, Full List Here.

Bahadurgarh and Manesar are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, while light rainfall is very likely to occur at the entire Delhi-NCR, the meteorological department said.

IMD wrote on X, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR, Bahadurgarh, Manesar) Light rainfall is very likely to occur at the entire Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) and Very Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur over the entire Delhi during the next 2 hours."

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariff Impact on Stock Market Today: Textile, IT, Auto, Pharma Stocks Trade Lower as US Announces 25% Tariff Plus Penalty on India.

Meanwhile, from 8:30 AM on Wednesday to 6:30 AM on Thursday, according to IMD, Salwan Public School (East Delhi) received 42 mm rainfall while Pusa (Central Delhi) received 40 mm, Sports Complex (New Delhi) received 38 mm, and Safdurjung (Southwest Delhi) received 34 mm of rainfall.

Najafgarh (Southwest Delhi) received 23.5 mm of rainfall, Pragati Maidan (Central Delhi) received 22.1 mm, KV Narayana (Delhi) received 20.5 mm, Lodi Road (New Delhi) received 18.5 mm, KV Janakpuri (Delhi) received 18 mm, and Aayanagr (Southwest Delhi) received 13 mm of rainfall.

IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning on Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 30 to 32°C and 23 to 25°C, respectively. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be below normal by up to 2 to 4°C. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)