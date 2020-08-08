New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Rain lashed parts of Kozhikode in Kerala on Saturday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in the district for the day. It had also predicted rainfall in different parts of the state.

Also Read | Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister, Admitted to AIIMS After Testing COVID-19 Positive.

Kerala has been receiving heavy rain since the past few days. A massive landslide had occurred in Idukki district and the death toll reached 26 on Saturday.

An Air India Express plane had skidded off the surface at Kozhikode airport on Friday. Eighteen persons were killed in the accident. (ANI)

Also Read | Kozhikode Plane Crash: Under Flak, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Hits Out at Congress MPs for Criticism 'Without Ascertaining Facts'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)