Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a Met department official said on Tuesday.

At 7.9 cm, the maximum rainfall was recorded in Sanchore of Jalore during the period.

Jaisalmer and Shergarh recorded 7 cm rainfall each followed by 5 cm in Sheo of Barmer, 4 cm each in Bhinmal of Jalore and Mount Abu of Sirohi, 3 cm in Chhipa Barod of Baran. Several places received 1 to 2 cm rain.

On Tuesday, light rainfall was recorded in Barmer, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Pilani.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is likely to occur in Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts in the next 24 hours.

