New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): While India is celebrating Janmashtami, birth of Lord Krishna, heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on early Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity downpour over and adjoining areas of most places in Delhi.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Jind, Narwana, Meham, Gurugram, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Bulandshahar, Gulothi," the IMD tweeted.

"Chandpur, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Bagpat, Matanhail, Kosli, Hathras, Meerut, Bijnor, Barsana, Mathura, Deeg, Rewari, Nuh, Alwar, Rajgarh, Sohana, Bharatpur, Agra, Moradabad, Amroha during next two hours," it added.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter expressed their happiness over rains on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"Does anyone remember Janmashtami without rains?" Anhud, a Twitter user wrote.

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, India celebrated Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, with much fervour. However, temples were seen following strict guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.It is believed that Shri Krishna, who is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on Earth to restore peace and Dharma in the Dwapar Yuga. His birth is celebrated as Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashatami. Janmashtami is usually observed on the eighth day or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad.

People offered prayers to Lord Krishna and danced to the tunes of devotional songs on the occasion of Janmashtami at ISKCON temple, East of Kailash in the national capital. (ANI)

