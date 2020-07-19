Shimla, Jul 19 (PTI) Several places in Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

Dharamshala received the highest amount of rainfall at 67.6 mm, followed by Una (43.4 mm), Sundernagar (38 mm), Palampur (33mm) and Kangra (30 mm), the Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

He said 29 mm rain was recorded in Dalhousie, 16.8 mm in Shimla and 4 mm each in Kufri and Manali.

The maximum temperature at most places in the state dropped by one to two degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, with Una recording the highest day temperature on Sunday at 35.4 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The lowest temperature in the state was registered in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 12.1 degrees Celsius, he added.

