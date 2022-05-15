Kolkata, May 15 (PTI) The Met department on Sunday predicted rain or thundershower over the next five days in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, which along with several other areas had been experiencing nor'westers regularly in May, after a dry April.

The city experienced 23.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday morning, the weatherman said.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Human Rights Commission Asks Delhi Govt To Submit Report on Mundka Blaze in 2 Weeks.

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degree Celsius on Sunday, the Met department said.

Purulia recorded the maximum day temperature in the state at 39 degree Celsius, it added.

Also Read | Chintan Shivir: ‘No Short Cut to Strengthening Links With People’, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)