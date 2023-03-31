New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Rain and thunderstorm have not only made the Delhi weather unpredictable but also brought with it several health issues for people, feel experts.

Experts say seasonal changes bring in not just temperature fluctuations, but also introduce different allergens characteristic to certain times of the year.

They say the weather change has especially led to a spurt in cases of influenza in the city.

Rajiva Gupta, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram and Delhi says respiratory illnesses are most prevalent at present.

"Patients exhibit symptoms such as cough, fever, body aches, sore throat and a runny nose. These illnesses primarily affect the upper respiratory tract and are of viral origin, including influenza, H3N2, H1N1, and the resurfacing of COVID-19," he says.

Apart from these, diarrheal illnesses related to the digestive system have also been observed in patients due to factors such as rising temperatures and contaminated food and water. Allergic diseases such as asthma, rhinitis, and skin allergies such as rashes have also seen exacerbations in patients lately, he adds.

Explaining the trigger for various infections, Vikram Jaggi, Pulmonologist, MD, DNB, Founder and Director, Asthma Chest Allergy Centre, Delhi and Gurgaon says seasonal changes bring with it not just temperature fluctuations, but also introduce different allergens that are characteristic to certain times of the year.

"Whether it is excess pollen during springtime, dust and pollution during summer or mould during winter and monsoon – these allergens can travel into the lungs, irritate the airways and trigger symptoms like wheezing and breathlessness," he says.

During this weather, the seasonal exacerbation of asthma symptoms is a common phenomenon, he notes.

"In fact, sometimes, the extreme weather conditions and climate changes could also result in the onset of asthma in some people. Identifying as well as avoiding possible triggers is the first preventive measure to undertake – regular consultations with doctors to discuss any change in symptoms besides inhalers and regular inhalation therapy (as prescribed by doctors) are critical to managing the condition," Jaggi says.

According to Vijay Kumar Gurjar, Senior Consultant and Head of Department of Geriatric Medicine, Primus Super Speciality Hospital in Chanakyapuri, it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to reduce the spread of these diseases.

"One effective way is to continue wearing masks, especially when outdoors, or in crowded places. Frequent hand washing and maintaining social distancing can also minimise the risk of transmission. Additionally, getting vaccinated against both coronavirus and influenza can provide increased protection," he says.

He also suggests that one should remain proactive in preventing the spread of illnesses, especially for senior citizens and those suffering from chronic illnesses like diabetes, kidney disease, heart failure, and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), during the times of changing weather and increased prevalence of infectious diseases.

