Bhubaneswar, April 8 (PTI) Rain with thunderstorms is likely in most parts of Odisha over the next three days, according to the IMD.

A 'Yellow' alert to "be aware" was issued by the IMD for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangapur districts for April 9 and 10.

A similar alert was also issued for Kalahandi, Rayagada, and Nuapada for April 10.

For April 11, a 'Yellow' alert was issued for 25 districts.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal turned into a well-marked low-pressure area in the last 24 hours.

