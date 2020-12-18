Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will experience moderate rainfall with thunderstorm on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai said in its weather forecast.

"Moderate thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur over Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area during next 3 hours (issued at 10 pm)," it said.

The weather department has said that situation will continue till December 22.

Downpour may occur in Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands and south coastal Andhra Pradesh during this period, it said.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that cold day conditions are likely to persist in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab. Some of these areas may experience 'severe cold wave' on Friday and Saturday. (ANI)

