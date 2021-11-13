Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited rain-affected areas of Cuddalore district on Saturday and distributed relief materials to the needy people.

The chief minister reviewed waterlogging and agricultural areas in Kurinjipaadi area in Cudallore district.

Also Read | Delhi Poor Air Quality: SC Suggests Centre for Two Days Lockdown in Delhi to Tackle Pollution.

Stalin plans to visit the delta districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvaarur and Thanjore on Saturday and review the situation. As many as 14 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state since last week, with the rain leaving a trail of destruction in several districts.

Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts within the next two hours, as per alert issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Maharashtra: Retired RBI Employee From Thane Duped Of Rs 3.38 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating SBI Official; Case Registered.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Stalin announced that free food will be distributed through Amma Canteens until the current spell of intense rain ends.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts on Saturday will likely witness thunderstorms with moderate rain.

On Friday, while speaking about the situation of incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the IMD senior Scientist RK Jenamani informed that the department has withdrawn a 'red alert' for heavy rainfall in Chennai.

"We have withdrawn 'red alert' for heavy rainfall in Chennai. Rains are expected in Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh. A new system is expected to develop over the south Andaman sea on November 13 and 14, we are monitoring it," Jenamani said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)