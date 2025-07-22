New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas of the city.

With this, Delhi's monsoon rainfall remains eight per cent above the seasonal average since June 29.

The city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, while the Ridge station recorded 22.4 mm and Lodhi Road registered 14.2 mm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several areas, including South Delhi, South East Delhi, Central Delhi, National Highway 8, the Delhi-Jaipur stretch, ITO, and AIIMS, reported traffic jams due to waterlogging.

The IMD data revealed that Delhi has received 234.6 mm of rainfall so far compared to the normal of 217.5 mm.

In July alone, Safdarjung has reported rain on 10 days, recording 127.5 mm rainfall, while the monthly normal is 143 mm.

Other monitoring stations have recorded higher rainfall. Palam reported rain on 13 days this month, receiving 228.6 mm — 52 per cent above the normal monthly average of 150.7 mm.

The Ridge station has recorded 175.6 mm of rainfall so far this month, compared to the normal average of 143.8 mm, according to IMD data.

Meanwhile, the city experienced pleasant weather on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 32.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, while the humidity level fluctuated around 83 per cent during the day.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality in the city was in 'satisfactory' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 88 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

