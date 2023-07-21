Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar district and an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts for Saturday.

On Friday also the Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed a heavy spell of rains, which caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas at Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places.

The downpour disrupted traffic movement with massive snarls in the city and suburbs as well.

While Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Anil Patil on Thursday said that 98 out of 178 people have been rescued so far and 21 have died adding that the rescue operations are still underway in Raigad’s landslide-hit area.

"Rescue operation is underway. Due to rain, it is getting difficult in carrying out the operation but we are on it. CM is also monitoring the situation. We have also made arrangements for the rescued people here", Minister Anil Patil said. (ANI)

