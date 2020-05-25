India News | Raipur Airport Undertakes Sanitisation, Precautionary Measures as Flights Resume

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Luggage of passengers arriving at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur is being sanitised to prevent the spread of coronavirus as domestic flights resumed on Monday.

The airport maintenance staff is ensuring effective sanitisation and disinfection of the entire terminal buildings, including the vital and high touch point areas.

"I am a resident of Raipur and going to Hyderabad for the treatment of my child," Vikas, a passenger said.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 when the Centre imposed a lockdown to contain the virus.

Domestic flight operations resumed across the country from Monday except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. (ANI)

