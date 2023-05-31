Mobile traffic signal to be used in Raipur. (Photo/ANI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Police in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur are planning to start using 'Mobile Traffic Signal' to ensure smooth vehicular movement in particular situations, including VIP movement.

Raipur traffic police will be using portable traffic signals to regulate traffic in the city, especially during VIP movement, demonstrations, diversions and during construction or repair works going on the roads.

"Police Headquarters has allocated us four mobile traffic signals, which are equipped with solar panels for power supply. There are several places in the city where traffic signals cannot be installed but the availability of these mobile units will help the traffic cops in ensuring vehicular movement smoothly," Deputy Superintendent of Police (traffic) Gurjeet Singh said.

"We will be using these solar-powered signals during VIP movements, demonstrations and other such places where traffic signals cannot be installed," added the DSP.

The officer further explained that wherever diversions are placed either due to demonstrations, VIP movement or construction works, the traffic pressure of other connected stretches increases resulting in problems for motorists.

In such a situation, the placement of mobile traffic signals will play a significant role in traffic management, he added. (ANI)

