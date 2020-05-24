India News | Raipur's Women SHG Making Designer Masks, Sanitiser for Combating COVID-19

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Under the 'Bihan' scheme of Chhattisgarh government, a women Self Help Group (SHG) at Serkhedi village in Raipur district is making designer masks and sanitiser for combating COVID-19. It is also a source of their livelihood.

After the centre was established in Serkhedi village four months ago by the Chhattisgarh government, the SHG women started working there.

Ishwari Deheriya, a member of Serkhedi SHG told ANI, "With help from District Panchayat we earn Rs 200 for 8 hours daily, we make 100 normal and designer masks. The machine and cloth are provided by the government. Earlier I was just a housewife, but now I am a bread earner for my family. This happened due to Raipur's Zila Panchayat CEO Gaurav Singh's efforts."

Another SHG member Lata Manhare said, "Out of 250 women, 5-6 women are working here since lockdown started and making sanitizer to help people fight COVID-19. 1,000 litres of sanitiser is produced by us daily." (ANI)

