Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that anyone who raises pro-Pakistan slogans is committing an act of "treason". Siddaramaiah spoke on the Kodagu mob lynching incident and stated that a probe is going on in the matter and 15 people have been arrested as of now.

"Whoever raises pro-Pakistan slogans, it is wrong - it is an act of treason. An investigation is underway, and 15 people have been arrested in this case", the Karnataka CM said.

Also Read | Dailyhunt, Josh Parent VerSe Innovation Gets Clean Audit Opinion From Deloitte for FY24 Financials.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday confirmed that a man was lynched by a mob near Kudupu in Mangaluru after allegedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" during a cricket match.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, "An incident of mob lynching has been reported... The individual whose identity is unknown shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' when a local cricket match was going on... Few people got together and beat him... Later on, he died."

Also Read | MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE To Announce Madhya Pradesh Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results Soon at mpbse.nic.in, Know Steps To Check.

The incident has come at a time when terrorists killed 26 tourists in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam on April 22. 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen were killed in the incident.

Following the incident, the Indian government decided to break all diplomatic ties with Pakistan and has taken a few tough steps in the CCS meeting, which PM Narendra Modi chaired a day after the attack.

The Indian government decided to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with immediate effect, and also cancelled all types of visas allotted to Pakistani nationals. As a result, they were asked to leave the country via the Attari border by May 1.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) resolved that the perpetrators of the Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam terror attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.

The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and have been asked to leave India within a week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)