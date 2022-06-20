Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) A border home guard was killed and two others were injured when the truck they were travelling in overturned in Karauli district of Rajasthan on Monday.

The driver of the truck identified as Atroop jumped shortly before the truck overturned and prima facie, it appears that he deliberately caused the mishap, circle officer Hinduan Kishori Lal said.

A team of mines department caught a truck for royalty evasion in the morning.

“The officer seized the truck laden with stone blocks and asked three border home guards, working with the department, to take the truck to police station. They were sitting in the cabin and the driver of the truck was driving it,” he said.

A vehicle of the mines department was ahead of the truck when it was being taken to the police chowky. After some time, the truck driver started driving in an uncontrolled manner and jumped shortly before the truck got overturned, he said.

The deceased was identified as Nemaram.

He said that a case of murder has been registered with Naimandi Hindon police station again the driver, who is being searched.

