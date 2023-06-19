Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Thirteen cases of snakebite have been reported in a single day in Rajasthan's Barmer district following the recent rains.

On Sunday, 13 people in the Chauhtan area of the district reached the hospital for treatment following complaints of vomiting and nervousness after being bitten by snakes, Chauhtan Block Chief Medical Officer Dr Ram Jeevan Ram Vishnoi said.

He said that most of the patients were treated at the sub-district hospital. After the treatment, the condition of eight patients was normal and they were sent home.

After heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, due to increased humidity, snakes are coming out of their burrows, Vishnoi said.

Snakebite patients have come from Chadar, Dharasar, Navatala Jetmal, Kharia Rathodan, Gangala, Uparla, Sanau, Sadul ki Gafan, and Kaprau villages, he informed.

