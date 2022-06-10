Kota, Jun 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old was arrested for murdering a minor whose mutilated body was found two days after she went missing, police said on Friday.

The 17-year-old girl was a NEET aspirant living in Kota.

Also Read | NHRC Has Observed That the Contents of the Media Report, if True, Amount to Human Rights … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Kota city SP Kesar Singh said that during interrogation, it was found that the girl had befriended one Kishan Thakur (22) on social media four years ago.

Both of them were in a relationship for a few months but the girl did not want to continue it further and decided to break up with Thakur.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Protests in Delhi,UP, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir and Ahmedabad Post Friday Prayers.

Adamant on being with the girl, the man reached Kota on Sunday and contacted the girl.

After meeting her he first took her to a hotel where he was staying and raped her and later after taking her deep into a forest near Jawahar Sagar Dam killed her by hitting her repeatedly with a stone, police said.

Sections of rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been incorporated in the case accordingly, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)