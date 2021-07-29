Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Three people have been arrested in Rajasthan's Barmer for allegedly helping Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) aspirants to clear the examination by fraudulent means, the Anti Corruption Bureau said on Thursday.

Cash worth Rs 20 lakh was also seized from their possession, it said.

The accused have been identified as Joga Ram, Thakra Ram and Kishna Ram. Joga Ram is a government school principal, whereas Thakra Ram is a private school owner, ACB DGP B L Soni said.

The arrests were made on Wednesday following a tip-off, the officer said.

The matter is being investigated and the accused's links with any member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) are being traced.

