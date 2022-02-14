Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP resolutely demanded CBI inquiry in the REET paper leak case in the Rajasthan assembly on Monday, while the ruling Congress asked the opposition to have faith in the state police's Special Operation Group investigation.

The two sides were speaking during the two-hour debate allowed by Speaker CP Joshi on the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021 paper leak case.

The BJP members also raised objections over parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal referring to RSS leader Nimbaram in a case of graft during the debate and started creating an uproar.

A senior functionary of RSS in Rajasthan, Nimbaram is one of the accused in a case registered by the anti-corruption bureau.

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said that Dhariwal was derailing the debate.

During the debate, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataraia, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, the BJP's state president Satish Poonia and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MLA Narayan Beniwal demanded CBI inquiry.

Opposing their deman, education minister BD Kalla and the parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal appreciated the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.

Dhariwal said that the BJP should give up the stubbornness on their demand of the CBI inquiry and should have faith in the SOG for the investigation of the REET paper leak case.

The BJP has been demanding a CBI inquiry in the REET-2021 paper leak case, alleging that ministers and bureaucrats are involved in the case and SOG cannot question them, therefore for an impartial probe and to catch the “big culprits”, the investigation should be handed over to the central agency.

Dhariwal said that the BJP wants a CBI inquiry in the matter so that the investigation can come into their hands.

On BJP questioning the limitation of SOG in reaching big ones, Dhariwal said that it is the SOG that had served notices to 18 MLAs including the chief minister for interrogation.

He pointed out the political crisis in July 2020, when SOG had issued summons to CM and others for recording statements in a complaint in connection with the attempts to topple the government.

On involving office bearers of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, a non-government organisation that works to promote Congress ideology, in the arrangements related to REET question papers, Dhariwal said that just because of one person, who has done wrong, the entire organisation should not be defamed.

“We appointed a person like Pradeep Parashar as the coordinator, due to which we have to look down. The whole organization cannot be defamed because of one person. If you defame the entire organization because of one person, then your RSS has already been defamed just because of Nimbaram, who was called by the anti-corruption bureau regarding a case,” he said.

As soon as Dhariwal referred to Nimbaram, the opposition BJP raised the objection. Rajendra Rathore said that the minister was derailing the debate.

Dhariwal cited examples of delays in CBI investigations and asked the BJP to have faith in the investigation being carried out by the SOG, saying the stress of the SOG is on the REET paper leak case.

Ever since the budget session of the assembly started on Wednesday last week, the BJP members kept on creating an uproar in the House to press for their demand of the CBI inquiry.

They said they were take part in the assembly proceedings only after the matter was discussed in the House. Dhariwal also said on Friday that the government was ready to hold discussions on the issue and will expose the BJP.

Earlier, to end the deadlock, Speaker CP Joshi today gave a ruling and allowed a debate from 11.30 am. As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, the leader of the opposition Gulab Chand Kataria demanded a debate on the matter after revoking the suspension of four BJP MLAs.

The suspension of Ramlal Sharma, Madan Dilawar, Avinash Gehlot and Chandbhan Akya was revoked and the Speaker adjourned the House till 11.30 am. They were suspended on Thursday for the rest of the session for creating a ruckus.

Starting the debate, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said that the deal of REET paper leak was more than Rs 100 crore.

He also questioned the role of certain coaching institutions of Sikar in connection with the REET paper leak, saying it should be investigated how these institutions managed to get huge buildings worth crores of rupees constructed within a few years.

He said that one of the three state coordinators and 5 out of 7 regional coordinators of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle (RGSC) were given the responsibility in REET paper arrangements.

Kataria said that the paper was leaked in a planned manner and "big names" were behind the leak hence the CBI inquiry should be ordered.

RGSC is a non-government organisation whose chairman is CM Ashok Gehlot. Its national coordinator Subhash Garg, an RLD MLA, is a minister of state in the state government.

The organisation works to promote the ideology of Congress.

The opposition BJP has alleged that office bearers of the RGSC were engaged in the security of papers in Jaipur, which led to the leakage of the paper from Shiksha Sankul in Jaipur.

Shiksha Sankul is a complex where the offices related to the state education department are located.

The BJP has also accused RGSC coordinator Subhas Garg of having involvement in the paper leak.

Early this month, the state government has cancelled the REET exam which was held in last September.

