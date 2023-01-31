Puducherry, Jan 31 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the Raj Bhavan scored victory in its legal battle against the state government after being invited to address the Assembly on February 3 following the High Court verdict.

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storey Building in Dhanbad; Eight Dead, Several Injured.

Referring to the Telangana High court's intervention helping end the budget logjam on Monday paving the way for the Governor to present her customary address to the Telangana Assembly on February 3, Soundararajan said the state government had approached the High court over her not giving consent to the upcoming budget.

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Apartment in Dhanbad; Many Trapped.

The court, however, ended the matter by asking the counsels of both parties to find an amicable solution as the judiciary could not intervene in the constitutional procedures. The court asked both the counsels to deliberate between themselves and resolve the issue.

"These court orders during the last one week highlight the victory of the Raj Bhavan in the legal battles," she said.

She was referring to the earlier event when the High Court had condemned the Telangana government for not holding Republic Day celebrations after a PIL seeking the court's directives to the state government to hold the ceremonial function.

Soundararajan, who is also Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, said that in the wake of the impasse ending after the court's order, Telangana Legislative Affairs Minister Vimula Prashant Reddy had met her on Monday and invited her to address the Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)