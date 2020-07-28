Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) A cabinet meeting began at the Rajasthan chief minister's residence here on Tuesday to discuss points raised by the governor for calling a state assembly session.

Chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the meeting was called for discussing the points which were raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Price of Yellow Metal Touches New High of Rs 52,410 Per 10 Gram, Silver at Rs 67K Per Kg.

The governor on Monday returned the Rajasthan Cabinet's recommendation for calling an assembly session from July 31, saying that a 21-day notice should be given for calling the session. He also asked the state government to act on other suggestions and submit the file again.

The governor has returned the cabinet's recommendation twice.

Also Read | Rajasthan | Cabinet Meeting Begins at CM Ashok Gehlot's Residence: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)