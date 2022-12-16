Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Rajasthan government on Thursday suspended the commissioner of Bikaner Municipal Corporation after a local businessman accused him of physical assault.

In his complaint, Sanjay Jain alleged that commissioner Gopal Ram Birda reached a site belonging to him where construction was going on and sought to know if he had the permission for the work.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops Body Into 4 Pieces and Throws at Different Places; Arrested.

When Jain asked for his introduction, Birda called some guards of the corporation who slapped the businessman, Jain alleged.

The officer then took Jain to the local police station, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attacks Survivor Anjali Kulthe Shares Her Sorrow and Trauma at UNSC (Watch Video).

Late Thursday, the department of personnel issued an order to suspend Birda, an officer of Rajasthan Administration Service (RAS), while an inquiry against him is pending.

However, no reason for the suspension was mentioned in the order signed by Joint Secretary (DoP) Devendra Kumar.

Meanwhile, a large number of businessmen assembled outside the collector' office in Bikaner and protested against the officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)