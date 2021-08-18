Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to upgrade 703 government primary schools in the state to upper primary level.

Also Read | Muharram 2021 Holiday Date in Different States: From Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh, Know When State Govts Have Declared Muharram Holiday.

In a tweet from his official handle, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said a decision has been taken to upgrade 703 government primary schools to the upper primary level in accordance with the budgetary provisions.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Lauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Allow Women to Take NDA Exam.

He said the decision will make education accessible to students, especially girls, in their immediate neighbourhood.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)