Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday adopted a stray dog and named it Chintamani.

Governor Mishra also appealed to the people to sympathise with stray dogs and come forward to look after them, the Rajasthan Bhawan said in a statement.

He also insisted on campaigning to save dogs of Indian species, it added.

Viren Sharma of ''Protection of Animal and Welfare Society'', an organisation working for the protection of animal lovers and stray dogs helped in the adoption, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had also appealed to the people in the ''Mann Ki Baat'' some time ago to come forward to protect stray dogs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)