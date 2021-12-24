Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan police has quizzed 25 Sriganganagar district residents in the last two days, suspecting them of having come in contact with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and its operatives, a senior official said on Friday.

Director-General Umesh Mishra of Rajasthan Police's Intelligence Unit said the residents of the district bordering Pakistan were called at interrogation centres in Suratgarh and Ganganagar for detailed inquiry.

The police have seized their mobile phones and sent them for a detailed forensic test, said Mishra, adding the suspects, however, have been let off for time being.

The action against them will be taken only after some solid evidence of their collusion with Pakistan's Intelligence Operatives surfaces during the forensic tests of their phones.

The police took action during an exercise by its Intelligence Unit to make border residents aware of the malady of Pakistan's ISI design of espionage bids through residents.

