Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 109 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday, a health department spokesperson said here.

While two COVID-19-infected patients died in Dausa, one passed away in Jaipur, taking the death toll of the state to 9,637.

State's infection tally has increased to 13,12,499.

The total number of patients undergoing treatment stands at 1,089, the spokesperson said.

174 patients were discharged on Tuesday, the official added. AG

