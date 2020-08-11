Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,217 COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths due to the disease.

The death toll due to the infection has mounted to 811, while the tally has reached 54,887.

Four coronavirus patients died in Kota, two each in Baran and Dungarpur, and one each in Jaipur, Rajsamand and Sawaimadhopur.

So far, 37,761 patients have been discharged after treatment. The state now has 13,677 active COVID-19 cases, a health department official said.

Jaipur has registered the maximum of 220 deaths due to the disease, followed by Jodhpur 87, Bharatpur 57, Ajmer 55, Kota 51, Bikaner 48, Nagaur 35, Pali 33, Alwar 23 and Dholpur 19.

Of the 1,217 fresh cases, 227 were reported in Kota, 177 in Sikar, 128 in Jodhpur, 106 in Jaipur, 64 in Pali, 60 in Ajmer, 52 in Nagaur, 51 in Alwar, 48 in Jhalawar, 47 in Barmer, 39 in Bharatpur, 37 in Baran, 35 in Ganganagar and 31 in Rajsamand.

Twenty-four cases were detected in Sawaimadhopur, 18 each in Karauli and Tonk, 16 in Dungarpur, 13 in Sirohi, eight in Banswara, seven in Jaisalmer, four each in Chittorgarh and Dausa, two in Pratapgarh and one in Hanumangarh.

