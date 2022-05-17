Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) Three days after a salt trader was killed in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police on Tuesday said they have detained five suspects.

Six assailants had shot dead salt trader Jaipal Poonia in Nagaur's Nawan town last Saturday.

In a police complaint, Poonia's wife had alleged that he was killed at the behest of Deputy Chief Whip in the Assembly and Nawan MLA Mahendra Chaudhary of the Congress, his brother Moti Singh Choudhary, Moolchand Saini, Virendra Saini and others.

"CID-Crime branch and Nagaur police have detained five suspects and are being interrogated in relation to the murder case. Soon, the case will be exposed and all accused will be arrested," ADG (Crime) Ravi Prakash said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Poonia's post-mortem could not be conducted as his kin continued their protest demanding a CBI probe and adequate compensation, Kuchaman Circle Officer Sanjeev Katewa said.

Though the officials tried to persuade the protesting family members and relatives, the talks failed for the third day, he added.

The protest in the case intensified as Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal announced to move Jaipur, the state's capital, demanding CBI inquiry.

