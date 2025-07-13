Visuals from the spot where an incident of stone pelting took place between two groups in Jaipur's Ramganj area (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): Eleven people have been detained in connection with a stone pelting incident involving two groups in Ramganj area of Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Sunday, adding that the situation has been brought under control.

"There was a dispute over saying something to a woman. Both groups pelted stones. A case has been registered. Eleven people have been detained, and others are being identified," Subhash Chandra Yadav, SHO Ramganj, told ANI about the incident on Saturday.

The police official also warned of strict action against those who indulged in violence.

"Police are deployed at the spot, and the situation is peaceful now. We will take strict action. No one will be allowed to disturb the peace," SHO Ramganj said.

Violence erupted between two groups as stones were hurled from both sides, damaging multiple two-wheelers and shattering the window panes of nearby houses.

Following the incident, the area was littered with broken glass and debris. Police said they responded promptly to the clash, deploying substantial forces to contain the situation and prevent further escalation. (ANI)

