Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling cattle in Karauli district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

The accused were identified as Shakir Mev and Mukeem Qureshi, residents of Haryana, they said.

Following a tip-off, a truck was intercepted in the Hindaun area. Four cows and eight calves and bulls were rescued from the truck, which was headed to Haryana. The carcass of a calf was also recovered from the vehicle, Superintendent of Police (SP) Narayan Togas said.

A countrymade pistol and three live cartridges were also recovered from the accused, the police said.

